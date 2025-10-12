Midtown subway attack: Man stabbed, another shoved onto tracks in violent assault, cops say

Police say they are on the hunt for masked brutes who slashed one man and shoved another onto a Midtown train track during a violent attack on Saturday night.

According to police sources, cops from the Midtown North Precinct and NYPD Transit District 1 rushed to the 57th Street subway station below 6th Avenue at 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 11 after they received a report of an assault in progress on the southbound F line.

Authorities say the two victims, a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, began recording two men they believed to be suspicious after they donned hoodies and masks. The pair would later tell cops they started filming “just in case something were to happen.” However, the masked men became enraged at the video-happy straphangers.

Police report that the four men became embroiled in a verbal dispute that ended with a vicious assault. One of the suspects, wearing a purple jacket, black hoodie, black pants, black mask, and white sneakers, slashed the 39-year-old man across his left hand.

Meanwhile, a second perpetrator, wearing an orange jacket, gray hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, shoved the 37-year-old onto the roadbed.

Both perpetrators fled the location topside and were accompanied by two unidentified females, police sources said.

Cops said the 37-year-old man was able to make his way up to the platform before a train could arrive; he suffered pain in his right elbow.

EMS rushed both men to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where they were in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police sources, who spoke on Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.