Subway service on the A, C, D, E, F and M lines will be disrupted for more than a week next month, with the MTA performing track and replacement work.

The work, according to the MTA, is scheduled to begin over Presidents’ Day weekend and last for 10 days. The MTA plans to replace tracks and switches north of the 42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The service changes will take place from Friday, Feb. 17 at 9:45 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 27 at 5 a.m.

The MTA says that the work is critical and is being done over the holiday week to ensure minimal impact to customers. Given the holiday, service will be affected on four weekdays.

Here are the following service impacts:

Tuesday, Feb. 21 — Friday, Feb. 24

Downtown C trains will run express from 145 St. to Canal St.

Downtown E trains will run on the M line from 5 Ave./53 St. to W 4 St.

Downtown D trains will run local from 145 St. to 59 St. — Columbus Circle

Select F trains will operate via the E line between Roosevelt Ave. and 47-50 streets –Rockefeller Center during rush hours (Brooklyn-bound during morning rush hour, Queens-bound during afternoon rush hour)

M trains will run via the J, Z line between Delancey St. — Essex St. and Chambers St.

Z line between Delancey St. — Essex St. and Chambers St. M trains will terminate at Chambers St; no M service between Essex St. and Forest Hills — 71 Ave.

Downtown A trains will run express from 59 St. – Columbus Circle to Canal St. at all hours, including late nights

Weekends and Presidents’ Day Holiday:

Downtown C trains will run express from 59 St. – Columbus Circle to Canal St.

Downtown E trains will run on the M line from 5 Ave./53 St. to W 4 St.

Downtown A trains will run express from 59 St. – Columbus Circle to Canal St. at all hours, including late nights

Presidents’ Day Weekend only (Friday, Feb. 17 at 9:45 p.m. to Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5 a.m. )

F trains will run on the E line between Roosevelt Ave. and Rockefeller Center

Weekend of Feb. 25 – Feb. 27 only (Sat, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ]

M trains will run on the F and Q between Metropolitan Ave. and 96 St. — 2 Ave.

The Uptown A, C, and E trains will operate normally.

Straphangers can sign up for the MTA Weekender newsletter sent every Friday to inform customers of weekend service changes throughout the transit system.