‘No nexus’ between National Guard shooting in Washington, DC, and New York, NYPD says

New York authorities say they are monitoring the situation developing in Washington, DC, on Wednesday after two members of the National Guard were shot dead in the nation’s capitol.

According to a report by AP News, the afternoon shooting unfolded near the corner of 17th and H Streets and left two servicemen mortally wounded; one had been shot to the head.

The gunman, whose motive remains unknown, was also wounded but is expected to survive, and is now in custody.

President Trump, who is currently out of state in Florida, promised that the government will “pay a steep price.” The White House and other institutions around Washington went into lockdown shortly after the shooting happened.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, in the Big Apple, authorities say they are monitoring the shooting but report there is no known connection to New York and the D.C incident.

“We are closely tracking the situation in Washington, D.C. and coordinating with our partners there. At this time, there is no known nexus to New York City. As always, if you see something, say something 1-888-NYC-SAFE,” a statement from the NYPD posted on X said.

The NYPD is typically on high alert during the Thanksgiving holiday given activities such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow and the parade’s balloon inflation ceremony this evening.

Senate Minority Leader and New York US Sen. Chuck Schumer also weighed in on the shocking incident.

“My heart breaks for the victims of this horrific shooting in Washington DC near the White House.

I am closely monitoring the situation and am praying for the wounded National Guardsmen and their families. I thank all the first responders for their quick action to capture the suspect,” Schumer said in a statement.

The shooting happened months after the president deployed members of the National Guard in Washington, purportedly to curb what he called a crime problem.