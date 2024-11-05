New York Times tech staffers continued to picket the media giant on Election Day, refusing to return to work to help keep the website running unless their demands are met.

New York Times tech staffers needled the media giant on Election Day, going on strike and refusing to help keep the website running unless their labor demands are met.

Tuesday marked the second day the New York Times Tech Guild—the union representing company engineers and other staff members — picketed the “gray lady” outside the Times’ headquarters at 242 West 41st St.

The world looks to the Times for reporting on one of America’s most contentious presidential elections in history—including its infamous election needle—but guild members say it will not help unless management comes to the bargaining table.

“It’s time for management to act and get us the deal we deserve. And for the time being, we’ll stay out here showing them just how much they stand to lose without us,” software engineer Carrie Price said. “You want us back at work tonight, you have our number.”

Some 600 union members walked out one day earlier after ongoing negotiations fell through. Guild members say they are fighting for higher pay rates and to not be deemed “at will employees,” which would allow them to be fired for any reason by management.

“We don’t want words, we don’t want to be just told we’re valued. We want to see it in the contract,” Price added. “It’s time for management to act and get us the deal we deserve.”

The picket lines have been circling several entry points to the building, including the docking bay, and have been underway each day since 9 a.m.

The workers are primarily responsible for managing the webpage, live blogs, news alerts, and the company’s famous election needle. Workers hope that the impact of election coverage could be enough to sway those in charge to give those on strike more desirable contracts.

“They have left us no choice but to demonstrate the power of our labor on the picket line,” Kathy Zhang, the Guild’s unit chair, said in the statement to the New York Times. “Nevertheless, we stand ready to bargain and get this contract across the finish line.”

Workers are also asking the public to get in on the strike by boycotting its slew of online games such as its digital crossword puzzles.

A spokesperson for the New York Times told amNewYork Metro in a statement that the company wants to come to terms on a deal with the tech staff. The spokesperson also pointed out that they already are among the highest-paid employees in the workforce. Management lambasted them for the time they chose to strike.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Tech Guild to reach a fair contract that takes into account that they are already among the highest paid individual contributors in the Company and journalism is our top priority. We’re in one of the most consequential periods of coverage for our readers and have robust plans in place to ensure that we are able to fulfill our mission and serve our readers,” a Times spokesperson said. “While we respect the union’s right to engage in protected actions, we’re disappointed that colleagues would strike at this time, which is both unnecessary and at odds with our mission.”