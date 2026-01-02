Nurses strike looming: Up to 20,000 caregivers issue 10-day warning for biggest walkout in NYC history

Nurses with New York City Health + Hospitals holding a strike while seeking a new contract in 2023.

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) has delivered a 10-day strike notice to a dozen private hospitals in NYC, warning that up to 20,000 nurses intend to strike if they do not agree to a new labor contract.

NYSNA issued the notice on Friday, stating that the strike would represent the largest nursing strike in New York City history.

The 10-day warning comes two days after union contracts expired on Dec. 31, with NYSNA pointing to a number of “key sticking points” in negotiations. The union accused hospitals of failing to guarantee healthcare benefits for frontline workers in addition to allegedly attempting to “roll back” safe staffing standards that nurses won in a 2023 strike.

NYSNA further accused hospitals of refusing to agree to protections from workplace violence, referencing an incident at a Mount Sinai hospital in November when a man was fatally shot by cops after threatening to “shoot up” the hospital.

The union said the 10-day warning offers hospitals an opportunity to plan for patient care while nurses are striking

The Greater New York Hospital Association, however, which represents around 280 hospitals across the New York area, has described a potential strike as “irresponsible,” stating that impacted hospitals will spend millions of dollars hiring outside agency nurses even if the strike does not go ahead.

The association further stated that the strike threatens the financial stability of several hospitals facing federal funding cuts implemented through President Donald Trump’s budget.

Which hospitals could be impacted by nurses’ strike?

NYSNA said nurses at 12 private hospitals, including BronxCare Health System, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, the Brooklyn Hospital Center and Montefiore Medical Center have voted unanimously to strike on Jan. 12.

Nurses at Maimonides Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West, New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center, Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn have also voted to strike. Several impacted hospitals are “safety net” hospitals that provide care to patients regardless of their ability to pay.

NYSNA President Nancy Hagan accused management at the hospitals of “fighting against” frontline workers. She added that a strike is a “last resort” but said nurses will not stop until their demands have been met.

“Management is refusing to guarantee our healthcare benefits and trying to roll back the safe staffing standards we fought for and won,” Hagan said. “We have been bargaining for months, but hospitals have not done nearly enough to settle fair contracts that protect patient care.

“The future of care in this city is far too important to compromise on our values as nurses.”

The union accused hospital executives of not doing enough to settle contracts at a time when New York is experiencing the worst flu surge since 2017/18.

Michelle Jones, a Registered Nurse at Flushing Hospital, said union demands will help ensure that patients at safety net hospitals receive the same care as patients in “wealthy hospitals..”

“We care for a disproportionate number of uninsured and underinsured patients,” Jones said. “At a moment when healthcare is under attack, we need our safety net hospitals to protect care for those who need it most. Nurses also need to have quality healthcare as we take care of sick patients.”

A spokesperson for Mount Sinai, on the other hand, accused NYSNA of threatening to strike after just one day of negotiations with a third-party mediator. They also alleged that the union’s demand would amount to a $100,000 increase in average nurse pay and accused NYSNA of using patients as “bargaining chips” at a time when hospitals are facing significant federal funding cuts.

The Mount Sinai representative said the hospital group is prepared for a potential strike if an agreement cannot be reached by Jan. 12.

“We will continue to work in good faith to reach an agreement before the strike, however after months of preparation, our system is ready for every outcome so we can maintain high quality patient care and continue to serve our patients and communities across New York,” a Mount Sinai spokesperson said.

Flushing Hospital Medical Center has not yet returned a request for comment.

Hospital association leader says strike threat ‘irresponsible’

However, Greater New York Hospital Association President Kenneth E. Raske slammed NYSNA as “irresponsible” for threatening a strike, stating that hospitals will be forced to commit millions of dollars to hire agency nurses over the next 10 days. As a result, he said, hospitals would lose millions of dollars even if the strike does not go ahead.

He said some hospitals do not have the resources to hire agency nurses, which he said would limit their ability to function during the strike.

“Some hospitals will immediately spend tens of millions of dollars to bring in outside agency nurses. These funds cannot be recouped if there is no strike, but not doing so is a risk that can’t be taken,” Raske said.

“We have the greatest respect for our nurses, but this action by NYSNA leadership flies in the face of massive cuts in the federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act that will slash $8 billion from New York hospitals and trigger a loss of an estimated 34,000 hospital jobs statewide.”

NYSNA also referenced impending federal funding cuts but said the union demands would help protect patient care from any funding cuts by ensuring that there is always enough nurses at bedsides to provide safe patient care.

“While nurses have fought for patients, hospital administrators have fought against nurses, responding with avoidance, delays, takebacks, and retaliation,” NYSNA said. “Management’s proposals would erode safe staffing and quality care in New York City.”