Every Block Counts: NYC expands targeted crime-reduction program to all five boroughs

Mayor Eric Adams announced on Friday the citywide expansion of “Every Block Counts,” a data-driven initiative aimed at curbing violent crime and improving quality of life on historically high-crime residential blocks.

The program, which has already led to significant drops in shootings and overall crime in pilot areas of the Bronx and Brooklyn, will now expand to 15 additional blocks across Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

“Every New Yorker deserves to live in a neighborhood that is safe — where the streets and sidewalks are clean and well lit, where street signs are clear, and where you are safe from gun violence and other crime,” said Mayor Adams. “We’re expanding Every Block Counts across all five boroughs because when city agencies and communities work together, we can achieve real results — block by block, street by street.”

Launched in October 2024, “Every Block Counts” takes a hyperlocal, data-driven approach to public safety. The initiative pairs targeted city services—like sanitation, lighting repairs, and graffiti removal—with job outreach, social services, and neighborhood engagement.

The program initially focused on five blocks in two New York City Police Department precincts: the 46th Precinct in the Bronx and the 73rd Precinct in Brooklyn, which had seen the most shooting incidents over the previous five years. Those blocks included Elm Place, Walton Avenue, and three segments of Morris Avenue in the Bronx, as well as Bristol Street, Christopher Avenue, Dumont Avenue, Lott Avenue, and Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brooklyn.

Since its launch, the pilot blocks saw a nearly 22 percent decrease in overall crime, over a 33 percent drop in shootings, and 60 percent fewer shooting victims, according to city data. The expanded initiative will focus on blocks in Manhattan’s 34th Precinct, Queens’ 110th Precinct, and Staten Island’s 120th Precinct, in addition to the original areas in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry emphasized the program’s data-driven approach: “We’re already seeing measurable results: fewer shootings, less crime, and cleaner, safer streets. And these aren’t one-time fixes — we’re building trust, restoring order, and making sure residents feel the difference on their own blocks.”

The program operates in two phases. The first addresses immediate quality-of-life and infrastructure concerns, such as broken sidewalks, faulty street lighting, graffiti, and illegal dumping. The second phase connects residents to job opportunities, public services, and neighborhood support through outreach events and block-based resource fairs.

City agencies addressed more than 200 complaints in Brooklyn and the Bronx during the pilot, including the removal of graffiti and the repair of crosswalks. The expansion blocks are also showing progress. In Manhattan, agencies identified 84 complaints and resolved 62 of them. In Queens, they recorded 171 complaints and resolved 116. In Staten Island, they found 156 complaints and have addressed 106 so far.

State Senator Robert Jackson said the initiative reflects a deeper understanding of public safety. “When we center people, not just problems, we move closer to a city where every block — and every life — truly matters,” said Jackson

District attorneys across the boroughs echoed support. “The Bronx has been under-resourced for so long, leading to persistent crime,” said Bronx DA Darcel D. Clark. “This multi-faceted approach of caring for people’s needs and addressing the root causes of crime one block at a time will help the entire community improve and thrive.”

New York City has experienced record-low shooting incidents and a decline in victims through the first half of 2025, as well as six consecutive quarters of crime drops. The Adams administration attributes the decline to initiatives like Every Block Counts and the removal of more than 22,600 illegal guns since Adams took office.

“Every Block Counts is more than a slogan — it’s a commitment to equity, safety, and progress for every corner of our city,” said Staten Island DA Michael McMahon.