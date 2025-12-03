Back in their arms: How parents of NYC high school student worked with team of advocates to win his freedom from ICE custody

A high school student brutally arrested by ICE during a routine court hearing last week was released back into the arms of his family Wednesday after a massive fight for his release.

Tears of joy poured from the parents of an NYC high school student brutally arrested by ICE during a routine court hearing last week as he was released back into the arms of his family Wednesday following a fierce fight for his freedom.

Deglis Yohardis Salazar Osuna, 20, appeared before a judge wearing an orange jumpsuit and chains inside 40 Centre St. on the afternoon of Dec. 3. He looked like a criminal, but he had not committed a crime.

It took minutes for the judge to hear the argument and grant his immediate release. Osuna’s parents wept with joy as they walked down the stone staircase to the courthouse, knowing they would soon see their only son again.

Both the mother and father, who asked to remain unnamed, wiped tears from their eyes, the patriarch holding a cellphone FaceTiming other overjoyed family members. A class on a school trip saw the couple and, although not quite understanding what had taken place joined in, cheering them on in celebration.

Although he has missed Thanksgiving with his family, Wednesady turned out to be a different day of giving thanks for Osuna’s family.

“I really can’t express how grateful I am. I don’t have the words in this moment to express how grateful I am,” his mother said with the help of a translator. “I am blessed.”

A team effort to secure teen’s freedom from ICE

Eyewitnesses say that on Nov. 25 at around 11 a.m. on the 14th floor of 26 Federal Plaza, Salazar Osuna was violently accosted by a group of masked ICE agents. Not fully understanding what was happening, he attempted to break free but was forced into an open elevator and shoved against a wall.

“It was outside the elevator banks as we were walking over, the agents had jammed the elevator doors open so no one could call down an elevator, effectively trapping us on the floor with the family. And that gave them enough time, I guess, to see Deglis and then go to work detaining him,” Peter Melck Kuttel said, a volunteer who has been donating his time to aid those dealing with ICE separations. “He got thrown into the elevator, pinned up by a few agents into the corner, and then we never saw him.”

Kuttel worked with Father Fabian Arias of Saint Peter’s Church, New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG), Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, and U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman’s office to fight the detainment.

For just under a week, Osuna was held at the Orange County Detention Center. After the dogged determination of his legal time, he was finally cut loose late Wednesday afternoon.

“We are just so happy to be able to have the family united and together for the holidays, to be able to be with the entire family,” his mother said.

The parents waited inside Congress Member Goldman’s office as a representative for the congressman collected the young man.

As Osuna rode the building’s elevator, he seemed to tighten, his nerves spilling over as he waited to see his mother and father again.

Emerging through the door, his mother leapt to her feet, wrapping her arm around her son and letting out wails of pain and happiness. The father followed behind and joined in.

After the reunion, Salazar Osuna showed his wrists where the handcuffs had dug into his skin and pointed to his arm where he said he received an injection, although he does not know why or what it was for. But more then anything, he said he was just happy to be back with his loved ones and said all he wanted to do was go home and shower.

“I am very happy. I prayed for them every day and every night,” Salazar Osuna said. “I love them very much.”

While this is one small victory for this family, Kuttel pointed out that there are so many others who need help but also added those who are fighting these detainments are working harder.

“It’s one of many, but we’ve got many more. What I do love about it is that we’re getting faster, we’re getting smarter. I think a lot of people are realizing now that something can be done, that there is still a semblance of America left,” Kuttel said.