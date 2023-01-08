NYC nurse strike threat: Negotiations tenuous with three hospitals as deadline looms

Despite marathon and continuing negotiations, 8,700 nurses at three hospitals in New York City are still on track to walk off the job Monday morning without a new contract.

The New York Nurses Association (NYSNA) charged Sunday that the potentially historic strike affecting Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, and Montefiore Bronx is in the hands of hospital bosses and not medical workers one day before nurses are set to walk out of emergency rooms.

“It’s really up to the bosses, it’s not up to us. As we said in the beginning: We are here to negotiate; we are here to negotiate in good faith to make sure that the nurses have enough resources to care for the patients. We are at the table right now,” NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said during a Jan. 8 press call. “It’s not up for the nurses, it’s up to the bosses to sit there and come up with a fair contract so our nurses can continue to care for our patients.”

Since the NYSNA delivered a strike notice to eight facilities on Dec. 30, 2022, the union has made deals with five medical centers, including Brooklyn Hospital, BronxCare Health System and Flushing Hospital on Jan. 6.

According to Hagans, negotiations have been difficult; although NewYork Presbyterian’s contract, for instance, was passed with a 57% nurses vote, she noted that other hospitals like Mount Sinai are still unable to see eye-to-eye so much, with management representatives walking away from the bargaining table on Thursday.

NYSNA urged talks to continue in good faith, which may now see Mount Sinai return to the table this afternoon. While there is no set deadline for the contract and deals can be laid out well into the early hours of the morning, the NYSNA state nurses will strike at 6 a.m. on Jan. 9 if an agreement is not established.

“We have said: always our number one issue is a crisis of staffing, chronic understaffing that harms patient care. Safe staffing is about having enough nurses to deliver safe care, quality care to every patient. It is an issue that our employers have ignored, made excuses about and fought against us every time,” Hagans said. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Our bosses created the understaffing crisis by failing to hire and retain enough nurses out of facilities, leaving the rest of us to work short staffed.”

Hagans stressed nurses have not taken the decision to strike lightly. Published reports indicate that Mount Sinai has been removing babies from their natal care units, and canceling scheduled surgeries, in preparation for a possible strike.

amNewYork Metro has reached out to Mount Sinai for comment and is awaiting their response.