Brooklyn man busted for L train stabbing of subway breakdancer in East Village: cops

Police apprehended a 44-year-old man on Friday wanted for the stabbing of a subway breakdancer on a Brooklyn-bound L train Thursday afternoon.

Lateef Coleman from Flatbush allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old man breakdancing on board the L train in Manhattan on the afternoon of Feb. 17, police said.

According to published reports, Coleman allegedly stabbed the victim for coming too close to him. Coleman allegedly drove a knife into the entertainer’s thigh and arm several times before fleeing at the 1st Avenue station, below 14th Street.

Cops said the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, public safety agents approached Coleman after recognizing him for from transit surveillance posters on Feb. 18, at which time he admitted to concealing a knife. It is currently unknown if it is the same weapon used in the attack.

Coleman is known to the NYPD for prior arrests and has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.