Police investigating death of woman found floating near Brooklyn Bridge in East River

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.

At 2:33 p.m. on Aug. 5, the NYPD’s Harbor Unit along with the FDNY Marine Company 6 and Aviation unit responded to a person in the water at 89 South Street (Pier 17).

The harbor units deployed three separate boats to the scene, where they quickly discovered an unidentified female dead in the water under the Brooklyn Bridge.

Police are working to determine the identity of the woman.

At this time, it is unclear what the circumstances were that led the victim to fall in the water. The investigation is ongoing.