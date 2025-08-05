Quantcast
Manhattan

Police investigating death of woman found floating near Brooklyn Bridge in East River

a police boat in in the east river by the Brooklyn Bridge.
The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman found in the East River.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.

At 2:33 p.m. on Aug. 5, the NYPD’s Harbor Unit along with the FDNY Marine Company 6 and Aviation unit responded to a person in the water at 89 South Street (Pier 17).

The harbor units deployed three separate boats to the scene, where they quickly discovered an unidentified female dead in the water under the Brooklyn Bridge.

Police are working to determine the identity of the woman. 

At this time, it is unclear what the circumstances were that led the victim to fall in the water. The investigation is ongoing.

Paramedics at the scene of a DOA investigation.
Paramedics at the scene of a DOA investigation.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
NYPD Harbor responded to a DOA investigation on Tuesday August , 5
NYPD Harbor responded to a DOA investigation on Tuesday, August 5.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
NYPD Harbor responded to a DOA investigation on Tuesday August 5.
NYPD Harbor responded to a DOA investigation on Tuesday August 5.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
NYPD Harbor responded to a DOA investigation on Tuesday August 5.
NYPD Harbor responded to a DOA investigation on Tuesday August 5.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

