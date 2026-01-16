Police release photos of suspect wanted for assaulting A train conductor in Queens

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect wanted for assaulting an on-duty MTA employee in Queens on Thursday morning.

It was reported that at 1:24 a.m. on Jan. 15, the victim, a 37-year-old man, was inside the conductor’s cabin of a Manhattan-bound A train that was pulling into the Beach 25th Street station in Far Rockaway. An unknown man reportedly approached the victim and punched him in the face, causing the victim to hit his head on the train cabin wall.

The suspect then fled the station platform to parts unknown. Paramedics responded to the scene and took the victim to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described by police as a man with a medium complexion who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with graphic designs, a red undershirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Additional reporting by Ethan Stark-Miller.