IT’S PRIMARY DAY… AGAIN: Polls are open in NYC Congressional and state Senate races, but extremely light turnout reported

Voting is underway at more than 14,000 polling sites across the five boroughs in the second and final round of primaries this year — with this election focused on Congressional and state Senate races.

But as expected for a midsummer election, the turnout in the Aug. 23 primary is extremely light across the city. At the High School of Fashion Industries polling site in Chelsea, one poll worker put it bluntly about the slow trickle of voters there Tuesday morning: “It’s dead.” Less than 50 people had shown up at the site as of 10:40 a.m.

Chelsea is part of the 12th Congressional District, which has one of the two biggest races in the city Tuesday. Two 30-year-old incumbent Congress Members, Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, are battling it out for the right to represent the all-Manhattan 12th District after the madcap redistricting process put them in the same area. But insurgent candidate Suraj Patel, who narrowly lost to Maloney in the 2020 Democratic primary, is looking to upset them both.

Things were similarly quiet at P.S. 254 in Richmond Hill, Queens, where only about 20 votes had been cast as of 9 a.m. Just one race was on the ballot there: the 15th state Senate District contest pitting incumbent Democrat Joe Addabbo against two challengers: Japneet Singh and Albert Baldeo.

The other huge Congressional contest features a wide-open field of 13 candidates battling it out for the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District in Lower Manhattan and north/central Brooklyn.

The five leading contenders for that seat, as noted in recent polls, include Trump impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman, Hudson Valley Congress Member Mondaire Jones, Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou, City Council Member Carlina Rivera and former Congress Member Elizabeth Holtzman.

Another big Congressional race features the Democratic and Republican primaries for the 11th District covering all of Staten Island and a portion of southern Brooklyn.

Nicole Malliotakis, the city’s only incumbent Republican House member, is facing a challenge in her second term from John Matland. Meanwhile, three Democrats looking to unseat Malliotakis this November are squaring off for the party’s nomination, including former Congress Member Max Rose, whom Malliotakis defeated in 2020; Brittany Ramos DeBarros and Komi Agoda-Koussema.

Just four incumbent Democratic Congress members representing areas of New York City are not facing a primary challenge and are awaiting the November election: Gregory Meeks (5th District, Queens); Grace Meng (6th District, Queens), Yvette Clarke (9th District, Brooklyn) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (14th District, Bronx/Queens).

Stay with amNY.com for further coverage of the citywide Congressional primary and Manhattan’s state Senate races.