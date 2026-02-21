Queens man shot dead at sports bar; killer at large, cops say

FILE – Police at the scene of a shooting in Queens.

A man was shot to death at a Queens sports bar early on Saturday morning, and police are now on the hunt for his killer.

The NYPD said the shooting happened inside 184-15 Jamaica Ave., the El Catracho Sports Bar, in Hollis at about 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call regarding an assault in progress.

When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Denis Nunez, of 155th Street in South Jamaica, Queens, with gunshot wounds to his stomach and left shoulder.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 15, the 103rd Precinct had not catalogued a murder or a shooting year-to-date, according to the latest CompStat report.