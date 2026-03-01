Queens slashing suspect who attacked man in store still at large: cops

Police in Queens need the public’s help in finding the man behind a violent slashing early on Saturday morning.

The NYPD released images of the suspect sought for the bloody attack that occurred inside a store at 37-13 103rd St. in Corona just before 4:50 a.m. on Feb. 28.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator became engaged in a verbal argument with the victim, a 26-year-old man, for reasons that were not disclosed.

The dispute quickly turned violent and led to a physical altercation, cops said. During the fracas, the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the man in the neck.

Following the slashing, the assailant fled from the store and headed to parts unknown.

The incident was reported to the 115th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police described the suspect as a man with a medium complexion and long curly hair, who was last seen wearing a black-and-blue jacket and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 22, the 115th Precinct reported 43 felony assaults year-to-date, down 37.7% from the 69 such incidents tallied at the same point in 2025.