Angry driver slashed man’s neck in Queens over parking spot: cops

Detectives in Queens say they are in the hunt for an angry driver who slashed a man across the neck during a dispute over a parking spot, leaving him in critical condition.

According to police sources, the road rage incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, near Liberty Avenue and 123rd Street in South Richmond Hill.

Law enforcement sources reported that the victim, a 26-year-old man, pulled into a parking spot, sparking the rage of a nearby driver behind the wheel of a Black GMC Terrain.

“What the f**k are you doing?” the assailant yelled, according to sources, after stopping behind the 26-year-old and exiting his vehicle. “Move your f**king car!”

Things then escalated when police say the fuming driver used an unknown object to slash his victim’s neck as he was trying to climb back into his own car.

The incident was reported to the 106th Precinct. The injured man was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Meanwhile, the perpetrator was last seen speeding away southbound on 123 Street. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

No arrests have been made. Authorities have released surveillance images of the suspect, hoping someone will recognize the individual.

Anyone with information regarding this slashing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.