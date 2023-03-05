Suspects sought for anti-Asian attack in Queens: cops

Cops are seeking the hateful assailants behind an alleged anti-Asian attack in Queens last week.

Police say that, at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, a 44-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were walking near 38-10 Junction Boulevard in Jackson Heights when a woman in a white Acura SUV yelled an anti-Asian slur at the woman.

The woman in the car then threw water at the victim, authorities said, before exiting the vehicle alongside two men. When all three were out of the car, cops say they attacked the two victims, punching and kicking them in the head.

The trio then retreated back into the car before fleeing westbound on Roosevelt Avenue.

The victims were transported to area hospitals, where they were treated for their head injuries. The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Surveillance video depicting the suspects and their vehicle can be seen below.

According to Police Department data, reports of assault are up 20% year-to-date in Queens’ 115th Precinct, where the alleged attack occurred. In 2022, there were 83 confirmed anti-Asian hate crimes carried out citywide, per the NYPD’s Hate Crime Dashboard.

Anyone with information in regard to this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.