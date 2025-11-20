Deranged man slashed two men in 10 minutes at Queens subway station in random attacks: cops

Police are on the hunt for a deranged man who went on a slashing spree inside of a Queens subway on Wednesday afternoon in an unprovoked attack.

Police are on the hunt for a deranged man who slashed two men inside a Queens subway station within 10 minutes on Wednesday afternoon in unprovoked attacks.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded inside of Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens subway station at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Cops say the suspect was stalking the southbound E platform when he brandished a sharp object.

Approaching a 42-year-old man from behind, police reported, the suspect slashed the victim across the forehead. The attack appeared to be completely random.

Authorities said the mad slasher then set his sights on a 50-year-old man and cut him across the face. Both attacks occurred within a ten-minute span.

EMS rushed the younger victim to New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital, while the second victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital. Both were listed in stable condition.

Authorities say the man responsible was last seen fleeing on foot wearing sought individual was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.