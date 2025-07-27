Police say they are still hunting for the psychopath who set a dog on fire in Queens during the early hours of Thursday as they await forensic evidence.

As of Sunday, police sources reported that detectives are still looking for witnesses who may have seen a man dragging a motionless pitbull along 128th Street and 116th Avenue in South Ozone Park at 4:45 a.m. on July 24.

Law enforcement agents reported that the NYPD is also reviewing video footage while looking for additional surveillance footage depicting the horrific crime.

Police said that the currently unidentified individual wearing a “Polo” sweatshirt was caught on video dragging the lifeless pooch down the street before dousing the animal in an unknown accelerant and setting it ablaze.

Officers from the 106th Precinct responded to the scene and found the canine dead. It is currently unclear, however, if it perished from the engulfing flames or if it had already been killed in some other way.

Investigators are still waiting for a forensic veterinary report, known as a necropsy, to determine the cause of death.

The ASPCA was notified, and the NYPD Animal Cruelty Squad is investigating.

Meanwhile, cops are continuing to hunt for the animal arsonist seen in the video. In addition to the sweetheart, he was last seen wearing gray pants, and a light brown “MCM” backpack.

Police are renewing their call for members of the public to come forward if they recognize the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.