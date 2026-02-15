Gunman who fatally shot Queens laundromat worker remains on the lam

The gunman who fatally shot a man outside of Queens laundromat on Saturday remains on the lam as police identify the victim.

According to police sources, cops from the 116th Precinct rushed to Wash & Fold Super Laundry located at 219-03 North Conduit Ave. around 8:37 a.m. to discover one of the workers there, 31-year-old Dominick Lowery, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head as a good Samaritan attempted to perform life-saving measures.

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition before ultimately succumbing to his wound and being pronounced dead by medical staff.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that Lowery and the shooter may have had some kind of verbal dispute, leading to the gunman following Lowery when he opened fire. The victim’s mother, who also works at the location, was on scene when the shooting took place.

Police did not provide a description of the shooter, only that he is a male.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.