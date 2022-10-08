Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Queens

Four-alarm fire rips through Queens apartment building, injuring eight

By Lloyd Mitchell and Robert Pozarycki
comments
Posted on
Eight people injured in four-alarm Queens apartment building fire
Flames blows out the window of 1868 Gates Ave. in Ridgewood, Queens during a four alarm fire on Oct. 8, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Eight people, including four firefighters, suffered injuries after a four-alarm fire ripped through a Queens apartment building early on Saturday morning.

Fire Department sources said the blaze ignited at about 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 8 inside of 1686 Gates Ave. in Ridgewood.

The first responding units encountered heavy fire coming out of the first and second floors of the three-story building. More than 130 firefighters would respond to the inferno, smashing windows and cutting holes in the roof to ventilate smoke and put the fire out.

Residents quickly scrambled for safety and recalled the harrowing experience of seeing their building consumed by fire.

“Smoke was filling up my apartment quickly,” one resident said. “I couldn’t see much.”

Residents impacted by the Queens apartment building fire
Residents talk with EMS Paramedics during a four alarm fire at 1868 Gates Ave. in Ridgewood, Queens on Saturday, Oct. 8.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters used four hose-lines to bring a four alarm fire at 1868 Gates Ave. in Ridgewood, Queens under control.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The injured residents and firefighters were taken to local hospitals, according to the Citizen app. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

The blaze was brought under control at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the FDNY marshals.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to Do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC