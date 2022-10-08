Four-alarm fire rips through Queens apartment building, injuring eight

Eight people, including four firefighters, suffered injuries after a four-alarm fire ripped through a Queens apartment building early on Saturday morning.

Fire Department sources said the blaze ignited at about 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 8 inside of 1686 Gates Ave. in Ridgewood.

The first responding units encountered heavy fire coming out of the first and second floors of the three-story building. More than 130 firefighters would respond to the inferno, smashing windows and cutting holes in the roof to ventilate smoke and put the fire out.

Residents quickly scrambled for safety and recalled the harrowing experience of seeing their building consumed by fire.

“Smoke was filling up my apartment quickly,” one resident said. “I couldn’t see much.”

The injured residents and firefighters were taken to local hospitals, according to the Citizen app. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

The blaze was brought under control at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the FDNY marshals.