Gunmen sought for shooting up Queens home, grazing woman

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Queens need the public’s help in finding the gunman who shot up a house earlier this week, leaving a woman injured.

Police released video footage on Thursday morning of one suspect involved in the shooting that occurred at 11:50 p.m. on the night of July 18 along the dead-end block of Coombs Street off 140th Avenue in Springfield Gardens.

According to law enforcement sources, three men were involved in the shooting. One of the suspects as a lookout while the other two perpetrators approached the home and began firing their weapons.

The video shows one of the shooters standing in a driveway and firing multiple rounds with a handgun, then taking off on foot.

After firing the shots, police said, the perpetrators hopped into a light-colored, four-door sedan, operated by an fourth unidentified suspect, that fled the location.

The incident was reported to the 113th Precinct. Police learned that a 52-year-old woman had been grazed in the right arm by one of the fired shots.

EMS treated her at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.