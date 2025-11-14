K-Drama actor Kim Mingue melts hearts at Skyview Mall, donating his own clothes to a coat drive for a Singles Day celebration

K-Drama star Kim Mingue turned Singles’ Day into a day of giving, leading a coat drive and even donating some of his own clothes at Skyview Mall on Sunday, which melted fans’ hearts.

The Shops at Skyview hosted their second annual Singles’ Day celebration (an Asian holiday similar to Valentine’s Day) on November 9, featuring fun activities, a coat drive, and supporting community initiatives, including a $2,000 donation to the River Fund, an organization that supports families in need to move beyond the lines of poverty.

To help usher in this holiday, which is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 11, Kim Mingue, known for his roles in The Heavenly Idol and The Business Proposal, served as the event ambassador to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

Fresh off his mandatory military service, Kim Mingue made his first U.S. appearance with this meaningful festivity that encouraged fans to “love yourself” and give back to others. amNewYork sat down with the beloved actor to discuss why he took on this new venture.

“Since it’s my first official event since military service, it’s very meaningful to me. I’ve never met my [United States] fans in person, so this is a happy moment. The military was not very easy, so it’s a rewarding present [for me] too,” Kim Mingue said, laughing. “I’m glad to be invited to this event because it has a good meaning behind it. They are donating coats, and I love the phrase, ‘love yourself,’ because I believe you should love yourself first before you love others.”

Though Kim Mingue cuts a striking figure at six feet tall, his demeanor was shy and humble as he spoke candidly about visiting a city he’d long admired on film.

“Since I was a young age, I always wanted to visit New York City. So this is an exciting moment…It’s unbelievable because I’ve seen [these streets and alleys] on dramas, and now I’m seeing it in reality,” Kim Mingue shared.

Having spent more than a decade portraying romantic leads, from Business Proposal’s tender devotion to The Heavenly Idol’s sincerity, Kim Mingue has lived many shades of love throughout his career. When asked what love means to him, he smiled shyly and confessed that it’s something that keeps changing as he grows older. For now, he believes that learning to love oneself is most important, and he counts his passion for acting as one of his greatest loves.

“I’m getting more mature, growing up [with every role], so when I see other actors, I learn from them and their attitude toward love. I am learning step by step,” Kim Mingue said. “I’ve dreamed of becoming an actor since a very young age. Whenever I turned on the TV or went to the movie theater, I longed to be an actor. This was always my longtime dream. I don’t think I’m a star yet, but I will put in more effort and take more time to become the star I want to be.”

Kim Mingue’s gratitude toward his fans, especially his international supporters, became his biggest motivator after completing his military service. He even collaborated closely with The Shops at Skyview’s Regional Marketing Manager, Wesley Sin, to ensure the Singles’ Day celebration was unforgettable, welcoming fans not only from New York City but from across the country.

“The Shops at Sky View are actually the first ever shopping center to bring this Asian tradition to the US market,” Sin said. “It was because of this idea that we won a special global marketing award.”

And when Kim Mingue finally stepped onto the mall’s stage, it felt like a scene straight out of a K-Drama. Emerging through a cloud of smoke like a Heavenly Idol himself, he serenaded the crowd with the theme song from Business Proposal, dressed impeccably in a black velvet suit.

A roar of screams filled the hallways of the Flushing mall as fans cheered for who many believe to be the ideal bachelor himself. Taken aback by the thunderous welcome, Kim Mingue grinned and called out to the crowd, “I love you too.”

The celebration featured a series of fan-centric activity segments from supporters who had traveled from Puerto Rico, California, Georgia, and beyond. Kim Mingue was treated to freshly cooked Southern soul food, a lively salsa dance, delicate French macarons, madeleine cookies, fan artwork, and even a hand-carved wooden bowl.

In another interactive moment, he prepared fresh boba tea and shared it with an eager fan from the audience before joining a spontaneous fashion shoot with attendees chosen as “best dressed.”

Later, Kim Mingue invited fans to test their knowledge of him and his career through a lighthearted quiz that then seamlessly transitioned into the event’s charitable highlight: a coat drive benefiting the River Fund. Participants donated coats and monetary contributions, totaling more than 100 coats for those in need.

Deeply moved by the generosity of his fans, Kim Mingue contributed items of his own. Holding up hangers with clothing he had personally worn and shared on Instagram, he stated that he wanted to support the cause. His sincerity shone through each gesture, reflecting his gratitude and desire to give back.

The event concluded on a heartwarming note as Kim Mingue and Perform Properties presented a $2,000 check to the River Fund, underscoring the day’s message of love, gratitude, and community.