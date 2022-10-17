Man fatally struck by train in Queens during fight; suspect in custody

A man was struck and killed by an oncoming subway train in Queens on Monday afternoon during an apparent dispute, police sources said.

Law enforcement sources said the victim, believed to be in his 40s, had apparently wound up on the roadbed of the tracks and was hit by an arriving F train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station at about 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Moments before being killed, to authorities, the victim had been engaged in an argument with an unidentified suspect that led to a physical struggle. Police apprehended the suspect, who was brought in for further questioning.

Meanwhile, the fortysomething man was rushed by EMS units to nearby Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity.

The incident snarled the Monday evening community for thousands of riders at the station, which is serviced by the 7, E, F, M and R trains on weeknights.

Forest Hills- and Jamaica-bound trains were forced to skip the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station while police investigated the scene, according to MTA New York City Transit. Visit mta.info for further information on service changes.

With reporting from Dean Moses.

This is a developing story; check back later for further updates.