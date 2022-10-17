Quantcast
Queens

Man fatally struck by train in Queens during fight; suspect in custody

By
comments
Posted on
Man struck and killed by train in Queens
Police investigate the death of a man who was struck and killed by a train in Queens on Oct. 17, 2022.
Photo by Dean Moses

A man was struck and killed by an oncoming subway train in Queens on Monday afternoon during an apparent dispute, police sources said.

Law enforcement sources said the victim, believed to be in his 40s, had apparently wound up on the roadbed of the tracks and was hit by an arriving F train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station at about 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Moments before being killed, to authorities, the victim had been engaged in an argument with an unidentified suspect that led to a physical struggle. Police apprehended the suspect, who was brought in for further questioning.

Meanwhile, the fortysomething man was rushed by EMS units to nearby Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity.

The incident snarled the Monday evening community for thousands of riders at the station, which is serviced by the 7, E, F, M and R trains on weeknights. 

Commuters in Queens impacted after a person is struck by a train at station
Queens commuters are blocked from entering part of the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station on Oct. 17, 2022 after a person was struck and killed by a train there.Photo by Dean Moses

Forest Hills- and Jamaica-bound trains were forced to skip the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station while police investigated the scene, according to MTA New York City Transit. Visit mta.info for further information on service changes.

With reporting from Dean Moses.

This is a developing story; check back later for further updates.

