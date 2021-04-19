Man found shot dead in parked Range Rover on Queens street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens detectives are looking for the suspect who fatally shot a 22-year-old man on Sunday night.

Police officers found the wounded victim behind the wheel of a late model Range Rover parked at the corner of 41st Street and 30th Avenue in Astoria at about 10:05 p.m. on April 18.

Members of the 114th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a shooting, discovered that the victim had taken a gunshot wound to his back.

Responding EMS units rushed the victim to nearby Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.