Man in custody after shooting leaves victim dead in Queens

A man is in custody after a shooting in Queens left another man dead on Thursday night.

According to police, at 9:57 p.m. on Jan. 6 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the intersection of 147th Place and Jamaica Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 19-year-old Cristobal Alfredo Ixquier Mejia with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Ixquier Mejia was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A gun was recovered by police at the scene.

20-year-old Shareese Smith was taken into custody at the scene and was charged with murder, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of a disguised gun and criminal possession of a firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing.