Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Queens

Man fatally stabbed in Queens, person of interest in custody: NYPD

By Posted on
Police are withholding the identity of the deceased individual pending family notification.
Police are withholding the identity of the deceased individual pending family notification.
Photo by Getty Images

Queens detectives are questioning a person of interest after a 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Monday morning, police said.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a call about the stabbing at the intersection of Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue in Corona at around 12:47 a.m. on April 14.

When they arrived, officers found the man with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Paramedics took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

The intersection of Junction Blvd. and Roosevelt Ave where a 22-year-old was fatally stabbed on April 14
The intersection of Junction Blvd. and Roosevelt Ave where a 22-year-old was fatally stabbed on April 14

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A person of interest is in custody, police said, but no charges have been announced.

The investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

As of April 6, there had been two recorded homicides in the 115th Precinct, which covers Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, and North Corona.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from around NYC