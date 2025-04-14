Man fatally stabbed in Queens, person of interest in custody: NYPD

Police are withholding the identity of the deceased individual pending family notification.

Queens detectives are questioning a person of interest after a 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Monday morning, police said.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a call about the stabbing at the intersection of Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue in Corona at around 12:47 a.m. on April 14.

When they arrived, officers found the man with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Paramedics took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

A person of interest is in custody, police said, but no charges have been announced.

The investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

As of April 6, there had been two recorded homicides in the 115th Precinct, which covers Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, and North Corona.