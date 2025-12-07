Two men slashed in early morning Queens attack: cops

Two men were slashed by knife-wielding attackers in Queens early on Sunday morning, police said.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident unfolded just after 4:08 a.m. on Dec. 7 along Barnett Avenue and 48th Street in Sunnyside.

Cops say the men were attempting to retrieve a two-wheeled device from the location when two suspects attacked them with a weapon.

Officers from the 108th Precinct responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about the incident. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a slash wound to the face and a 25-year-old man with a slash wound to the neck.

The older of the pair was taken by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was treated and listed in stable condition. The younger man refused medical assistance on scene, police sources said.

A knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

Cops say they are on the hunt for two men they believe to be responsible for the assault, but did not provide a description of those outstanding. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Felony assaults were up 11.6% in the 108th Precinct through Nov. 30, with 278 such incidents reported this year compared to 249 last year. Overall crime in the command is up 2.08%.