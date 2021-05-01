NYC SHOOTINGS: Seven more take bullets in Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Already busy with a mounting number of shooting cases, NYPD detectives responded to five more incidents of gun violence in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens between Friday night and Saturday morning that left seven people injured.

One case involved three victims who were shot at about 3:54 a.m. on May 1 in front of a business at the corner of Fulton Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police sources said few details about the shooting were known, as the victims in the case were being uncooperative.

Law enforcement sources said a 22-year-old man was shot in the back, and rushed by EMS to Kings County Hospital. Two other victims — a 19-year-old man struck in the right ankle, and a 20-year-old shot in the right hip — walked into the Brooklyn Hospital emergency room after being brought there by private means.

None of the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. No arrests have been made in the case, which the 79th Precinct Detective Squad is handling.

Earlier, on Friday evening, a 37-year-old man was shot during an apparent robbery gone bad at a municipal parking garage in Queens, police reported.

Authorities said the incident happened at about 6:48 p.m. on April 30 on the roof of the garage at the corner of 89th Avenue and 164th Street in Jamaica.

According to police, three robbers exited from a charcoal-colored BMW, approached the victim and displayed firearms. After they obtained the victim’s wallet and a bag in his possession, one of the crooks then opened fire, striking the victim in the thigh.

Seconds later, cops said, the crooks got back into the BMW and took off in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Back in Brooklyn, a 20-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting later on Friday night.

Police said the victim took gunshots to his left thigh and buttocks fired by a gunman inside a gray Audi at in front of 252 Osborn St. in Brownsville at about 7:33 p.m. on April 30.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS brought the victim to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment; he’s expected to make a recovery.

Turning to the Bronx, a 35-year-old wound up being shot following a dispute in West Bronx early Saturday morning.

According to police, the 35-year-old man took a bullet to his lower back after being involved in an argument in front of 2025 Valentine Ave. at about 12:27 a.m. on May 1. Cops are now looking for the suspect, described as a Black man in dark clothing.

Officers from the 46th Precinct responded to the scene. EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he’s recovering from his injuries.

Finally, a 27-year-old man was shot in the head near an apartment building close to Crotona Park in the Bronx on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 2:32 a.m. on May 1 in front of 611 Crotona Park North, near Arthur Avenue.

According to police, the victim was seated in the driver’s side of a blue BMW when an unknown gunman ambushed in and fired multiple shots. The perpetrator then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 42nd Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.