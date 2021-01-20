NYC SHOOTINGS: Man takes bullet to back in Brooklyn, another injured in Queens | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are investigating a pair of non-fatal shootings in Brooklyn and Queens that occurred Tuesday night.

The Brooklyn incident happened at about 7:58 p.m. on Jan. 19 outside the Pink Houses located at 2726 Linden Blvd. in East New York.

Cops said a 35-year-old man was shot in the back, stomach and both of his legs after getting involved in a dispute with the unidentified gunman.

Police said the shooter, described only as a Black man, fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction shortly after opening fire.

Officers from the 75th Precinct and NYPD PSA 2 responded to the scene. Paramedics rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Meanwhile, in Queens, detectives in the 109th Precinct are investigating a shooting involving a man who walked into NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital in Flushing with a bullet wound to his arm.

Cops said the victim arrived at the emergency room at about 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 19. The circumstances surrounding his shooting are unknown and under investigation.

Police said the victim is being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Also on Tuesday, the NYPD announced the arrest of a Virginia man accused of fatally shooting a 31-year-old man outside a Harlem supermarket last November.

Andrew Paige, 44, of Charlottesville, VA faces murder charges for the Nov. 4, 2020 killing of Jamel Smith, 31, of 5th Avenue.

Smith suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his head while standing outside the store at the corner of West 112th Street and Lenox Avenue at about 9:14 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 4, 2020.

EMS units rushed Smith to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.