NYPD detective shot after coming across carjacking in Queens; suspect in custody: sources

NYPD officers stand near the cordoned-off scene on the Whitestone Expressway service road in Queens on Friday

An NYPD detective was shot Friday morning in Whitestone, Queens, after coming across a carjacking in progress, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The detective, assigned to a narcotics unit, was struck in the leg and arm, sources said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in a police vehicle and is not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. near the Whitestone Expressway and 22nd Road, in the 109th Precinct.

The detective and his team had been returning to their command after serving a warrant when they encountered the incident, according to sources.

Sources said a 28-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and is being held at the 109th Precinct.

The NYPD advised the public to avoid the area of the Whitestone Expressway service road and 21st Road due to the ongoing investigation.

“Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area,” the department posted on X.

Mayor Eric Adams has been briefed on the shooting and is headed to the hospital, his press secretary said.