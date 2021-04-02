'One-man crime spree' cuffed by transit cops for Queens subway station assaults | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Quick-working cops in Queens were saluted Friday by the city’s top cop for their work in collaring a local man connected to two assaults within the subway system on April 1.

Police said Jose Martinez, 35, allegedly pushed a 17-year-old boy onto the tracks near an Astoria station on Thursday morning, then was busted hours later when he was observed slashing a man at a Woodside stop.

The effort by NYPD Transit District 20 and 108th Precinct officers caught the attention of Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, who took to Twitter Friday to laud their work in making the arrest.

“Your @NYPDTransit TD20 & @NYPD108Pct cops worked together to apprehend the career criminal responsible — he’s now charged w/ both attacks,” Shea tweeted.

According to law enforcement sources, the first assault occurred at about 11 a.m. on April 1 at the 46th Street station on the R line.

Police learned that the 17-year-old victim had been standing on the Queens-bound R train platform when Martinez allegedly approached and punched the teenager in the face. Cops said the suspect then allegedly shoved the youth onto the tracks, then bolted from the station.

Authorities said the victim managed to climb back onto the platform before a train arrived.

Officers from the 114th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the scene. EMS brought the victim to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in stable condition.

Later on Thursday, police reported, Martinez allegedly confronted and attacked a 20-year-old man at the 65th Street station on the 7 line.

Cops said the victim sat on a bench along the Flushing-bound platform when Martinez approached him. The suspect subsequently shoved the man against a wall, leading to a physical struggle.

During the fight, police reported, Martinez allegedly displayed a knife. The victim then suffered an injury to his hands.

Martinez then fled out of the station, and the victim gave chase, authorities said. During the pursuit, the victim flagged down police officers and pointed out the suspect to them.

Law enforcement sources said the officers stopped Martinez without further incident and recovered a knife in his possession. He was taken into custody and later charged with two counts of assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and single counts of resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.