Here are 17 places to see fall foliage in Queens

You don’t have to venture far to find fall foliage in NYC.

Queens has over 295,000 mapped trees – more than any other borough – making it one of the most magical places in the fall to see leaves transform into majestic shades of orange and yellow. There’s no better way to celebrate the season than by getting outside with the family, strolling through tree-lined parks, taking a scenic hike or enjoying a picnic by a pond. Queens offers plenty of spots to soak in the beauty of autumn foliage.

Northeast Queens

Little Neck Bay to Springfield Boulevard on Union Turnpike

One of the largest parks in Queens, Alley Pond Park is overflowing with over 1.5 thousand trees – like pin oaks, dogwoods and red oaks – whose leaves are soon to cascade into autumnal colors. It’s also home to the “Queens Giant,” a tulip tree which is thought to be the oldest (350 years old) and tallest (133.8 ft) in the New York City metro area. To make sure you see the Giant during your time at the park, start at the Horace Harding Expressway entrance and follow the Tulip Tree Trail. For an additional immersive foliage experience, try taking the 2.3 intermediate hike, called the White Trail.

Located between the Grand Central Parkway and the Long Island Expressway in Fresh Meadows

Cunningham Park stretches over 250 acres and features oaks, hickories, honey locusts and more, all known for their dramatic color shifts in fall. The park has south preserve hiking that you can access near the Francis Lewis Boulevard and Union Turnpike entrances.

Underhill, Oak, Rose and Booth Memorial Aves along Kissena Boulevard in Fresh Meadows

Known for its wooded paths and historic trees, Kissena Park offers a quiet retreat in Flushing. Its roots trace back to the 19th century, when it began as part of a horticultural nursery. The park’s trails wind through clusters of maples, oaks, and sweetgums that turn brilliant shades of yellow, orange, and red in the fall. It’s a great option for a peaceful weekend walk or bike ride.

43-50 Main St., Flushing

Located within Flushing Meadows, this 39-acre garden is especially stunning in the fall. Queens Botanical Garden is a great spot for families to enjoy crisp fall views and lush gardens, making it one of the most colorful places in Queens to welcome the season. QBG evolved from the five-acre “Gardens on Parade” exhibit showcased at the 1939–1940 World’s Fair, and among the original plantings are two blue atlas cedars that frame the iconic tree gate sculpture at the Garden’s Main Street entrance today. Most pathways are paved for easy strolling, though families should use caution on the unpaved Woodland Trail, Fragrance Walk, and Herb Garden Bridge.

Hours: April-October: Tuesday through Sunday, 8 am to 6 pm; November-March: Tuesday through Sunday, 8am to 4:30 pm; Ticket prices: Adults: $6, Seniors (62+), Students with ID and Individuals with Disabilities: $4, Children (4–12): $2, Children (3 and under) & Members: Free

Cross Island Parkway between Totten Avenue and 15th Road

Located in Bayside, this historic site offers trails, waterfront views, and plenty of autumn leaves against a backdrop of 19th-century fort architecture, making it a unique fall destination. The Fort Totten Park Loop is a scenic trail that combines historical intrigue with natural beauty.

Central Queens

Grand Central Parkway, Van Wyck Expressway

Known for the famed Unisphere, this park has much more to offer. The glimmering globe rises above a canopy of gorgeous autumn colors, spanning nearly 900 acres. It’s also in close proximity to the Queens Botanical Garden and Queens Zoo, making it the kind of place where a crisp fall afternoon can easily turn into a full family day out—with photo ops at every turn.

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park

A seasonal must-do: beyond pumpkin picking and corn mazes, the farm is surrounded by trees that provide a colorful fall backdrop for family outings, enhancing the autumn experience. The farm offers a variety of seasonal activities and events that celebrate the harvest season.

Myrtle Ave, Union Turnpike, Park Lane South

This massive green oasis in central Queens spans more than 500 acres, with 165 acres of forested land. Forest Park is home to northern red oaks, shagbark hickories, black cherries, and white oaks that display vivid yellows and deep reds during peak foliage season.

Juniper Boulevard between Lutheran Avenue, 71 Street and Dry Harbor Road

Situated in Middle Village, this park boasts open fields, trails, and tree-lined paths that glow in reds and golds come autumn, offering a picturesque setting for visitors. The Juniper Valley Park Loop is a favored trail, known for its accessibility and scenic views.

South Queens

North Conduit Avenue, 116 Avenue between 150 Street and Supthin Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard South

Centered around a reflective pond in South Jamaica, Baisley Pond Park is a peaceful destination to enjoy autumn scenery. The pond mirrors the changing colors of surrounding trees, creating a postcard-perfect view for a fall afternoon. Families can stroll along the water’s edge or simply sit and take in the reflections.

175-10 Cross Bay Blvd., Broad Channel

Part of Gateway National Recreation Area, this natural preserve offers serene walking trails surrounded by wetlands and migrating birds, making it perfect for a fall day outdoors. The Cross Bay and West Pond Loop Trail is a popular route, providing opportunities for birdwatching and enjoying the autumn colors.

Western Queens

19 Street between Astoria Park South and Ditmars Boulevard

Known for its views of the Triborough and Hell Gate Bridges, this neighborhood favorite shines in fall when its tree-lined paths light up with color, offering a vibrant atmosphere for visitors. The Astoria Park Loop Trail is a popular route, providing stunning views and a pleasant walking experience.

Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and 20 Avenue

A small, peaceful waterfront park in Astoria, perfect for families seeking a quieter leaf-peeping stroll along the East River, especially during the fall months. The park features narrow paths, sitting areas, and weeping willows, providing a beautiful walk along the shore.

32-01 Vernon Blvd.

This outdoor art park in Astoria blends fall foliage with ever-changing public art installations, creating an ideal mix of culture and nature for visitors to enjoy. The park hosts a variety of free activities and events that celebrate the community and its natural waterfront setting.

Queensboro Bridge, 41 Road, 40 Avenue between The East River, Vernon Boulevard, and 21 Street

Situated in Long Island City under the Queensboro Bridge, this park offers riverfront paths lined with trees that turn brilliant shades in fall, providing a scenic environment for visitors. The park’s location offers unique views of the East River and the surrounding cityscape.

Center Boulevard between 50 Avenue and 2nd Street

Located in Long Island City, this waterfront park offers sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline framed by autumn colors. It’s ideal for family strolls along the East River, especially during the fall season.

Central and Western Queens

Bulwer Place Highland Park Greenway and Jamaica Ave to Jackie Robinson Parkway

Bordering Brooklyn and Queens, Highland Park features rolling hills, reservoirs, and colorful foliage, providing scenic walks and picnic spots during the fall season. The Ridgewood Reservoir, located within the park, is a notable feature, offering a peaceful environment for nature enthusiasts.

All NYC Parks offer a variety of activities to enjoy the fall foliage, such as events, nature centers, basketball and tennis courts, golf courses and so much more. Immerse yourself in the full experience.

