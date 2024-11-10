Queens bus crashes into parked cars, injures riders after driver suffers medical episode

Several passengers on board a Queens bus were injured when the driver suffered a medical episode and lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a number of parked vehicles, authorities said.

Police said the Q32 local bus was traveling eastbound along Queens Boulevard near 46th Street in Sunnyside at about 9:34 a.m. on Nov. 10 when the driver, a 51-year-old man, suffered severe stomach pains that caused him to black out behind the wheel.

According to cops, the bus suddenly veered to the left and struck a fence and several cars that were parked under the elevated 7 train line.

The bus driver along with two female passengers, ages 36 and 65, wound up being rushed to Elmhurst Hospital with minor injuries and are expected to recover.

Firefighters, MTA workers, and police officers flooded the site of the crash. The first responders on the scene reported that the bus became wedged on the twisted metal fence and a concrete median. Crews are working to dislodge the bus and have it towed for repairs.

amNewYork Metro reached out to the MTA, which stated that the incident remains “under investigation.”