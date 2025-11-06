An NYPD officer shot and killed a dog in Queens on Thursday morning that bit him in the leg, amNewYork has learned.

The bizarre incident unfolded at around 7:50 a.m. on 114 Road and 155 Street in Jamaica on Nov. 6. Officers from the 113th Precinct say they received a 911 call reporting that dogs were chasing people. When they arrived, they found two dogs running freely without a leash.

Authorities say the cops were attempting to corral the animals into a nearby yard when they claim a third pit bull mix approached and bit one of the officers in the lower leg. Amidst the chaos, the cop then drew his service weapon and opened fire, killing the pooch.

The injured cop reportedly sustained what cops called a “substantial wound” and was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The animals’ owner was not immediately located.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.