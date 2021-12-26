Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives are investigating an apparent Queens drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon that left a man dead and another seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources said the bullets rang out at about 12:28 p.m. on Dec. 16 in front of a home on 146th Terrace near Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Springfield Gardens.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that an unidentified shooter inside a silver vehicle opened fire on the two victims while speeding past them on the street.

Officers from the 105th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the gunfire, found the first victim — 34-year-old Dashon Borden of 144th Drive in Springfield Gardens — with a bullet wound to his back. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Cops said the second man, aged 28, took a shot in his foot, and is in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the drive-by shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.