Queens home invasion: Robbers tie up women as children sleep, steal more than $1 million in loot in upscale neighborhood

Detectives in Queens are on the hunt for a band of brazen robbers who bound two women and made off with more than one million dollars in goods during a violent home invasion earlier this month.

Police say the shocking incident occurred on March 19 at around 7:36 p.m. near Mayfair Road and 116th Street in a posh corner of Kew Gardens.

Sources familiar with the incident report that a 53-year-old woman working as a nanny for the household had just put three children to bed and was in the process of throwing out garbage when she noticed a white 2021 Toyota Rav-4 pull up to the residence.

A group of five masked individuals then leaped from the vehicle and pushed her to the ground, the sources said.

Police said the home invaders then made their way inside the residence and used duct tape to tie up her and a 36-year-old female homeowner. Surveillance video showed the masked men, wearing hoodies, rushing into the front door.

With the two women bound, authorities reported, the home invaders rummaged through the house — stealing assorted jewelry, purses, clothing, and other items that police say was valued at a whopping $1,105,000.

Afterward, the crooks fled the home and were last seen entering a waiting Toyota, operated by an unknown getaway driver, that fled the scene.

The incident was reported to the 102nd Precinct. Despite the children being home at the time and both women being tied up, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.