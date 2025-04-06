Man assaults 86-year-old woman in Queens because she asked to move past him

Queens detectives are on the hunt for a brute who assaulted an 86-year-old woman last week because she asked to move so she could pass him in an apartment building hallway.

Queens detectives are on the hunt for a brute who assaulted an 86-year-old woman last week because she asked to move so she could pass him in an apartment building hallway.

According to police sources, the attack occurred inside the Ravenswood Houses located at 23-03 36th Ave. in Astoria at around 7 p.m. on April 3. Cops say the suspect was standing in the lobby when the octogenarian said, “Excuse me,” and asked him to move so she could walk by.

The perpetrator then tried to trip the 86-year-old, but she managed to maintain her balance, and the pair began a heated argument. It ended, law enforcement sources said, when he approached her from behind and violently shoved her to the floor.

The incident was reported to the 114th Precinct and NYPD PSA 9. EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Queens for treatment of injuries; she was listed in stable condition.

The attacker fled on foot. Police described the suspect as having a slim build and being in his early 20s.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.