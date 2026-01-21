Queens man shot to death as wife watched in horror: cops

A man was shot to death inside his Queens apartment on Tuesday afternoon as his wife looked on in shock, police sources said.

Police said the shocking incident unfolded at around 3:43 p.m. on Jan. 20 inside an apartment building located at 36-11 12th St. in Long Island City.

Officers from the 114th Precinct rushed to the home after a frantic 911 call reported that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, the responding officers discovered 36-year-old Samuel Alston on the second floor of the building with a gunshot wound to his back.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the victim had gotten into a verbal dispute in the hallway of the second floor that turned physical and saw the fight spill into the apartment.

Alston’s wife, according to sources, told police that she saw the suspect inside her apartment holding a firearm when he opened fire and shot her husband. Alston was able to tell her that he had been shot.

Two young children were also home at the time of the shooting. One shell casing was also found at the scene.

EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition; Alston would die a short time later.

Meanwhile, the gunman, described as wearing all black, fled on foot. No arrests have been made thus far in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.