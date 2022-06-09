Queens parking dispute ends with three men stabbed; suspect in custody

What began as a Queens parking dispute ended with the brutal stabbing of three men early Thursday morning, police reported.

Charges are pending against a 21-year-old male suspect accused of attacking the three victims, who was taken into custody at the scene.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 4:27 a.m. on June 9 in front of a home on the 10900 block of 120th Street in South Ozone Park.

According to police, the suspect and the three victims — who had been hanging out at the location — got into a heated argument over a double-parked car at the scene.

The words turned bloody, cops said, when the alleged assailant pulled out a knife and went on the attack.

Officers from the 106th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, discovered a 23-year-old man stabbed in the neck and slashed in the forearm; a 22-year-old man slashed in the forearm and above the eye; and a 20-year-old man slashed in the head.

EMS brought all three victims to Jamaica Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police sources said the suspect apprehended at the scene had no prior arrest history. The investigation remains ongoing.