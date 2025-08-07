Queens shooting leaves man dead at public housing complex, suspect on the run

Police in Queens are investigating a deadly shooting at a public housing complex on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, officers from the 100th Precinct received a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot at the Hammel Houses NYCHA complex in Rockaway Beach at around 7:48 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Officers arrived outside of front of a building at 84-14 Rockaway Beach Blvd. to find a 39-year-old man suffering several gunshot wounds throughout the body.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. While the victim’s identity is being withheld pending proper family notification, sources familiar with the investigation report that he is known to police.

Authorities did not have a description of the gunman at the time of publication. No arrests have yet been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (888-57-PISTA for Spanish), submit a tip at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or message @NYPDTips on X (formerly Twitter). All tips are kept confidential.