Reckless man in Queens shooting opens fire on vehicle along busy shopping strip

Cops need the public’s help in finding the brazen man responsible for a Queens shooting on a busy shopping strip Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect opened fire on an individual inside a vehicle in front of 106-09 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill at about 4:33 p.m. on Dec. 29.

According to authorities, the perpetrator pulled up to the location inside a white Mercedes-Benz four-door sedan, and then pulled out a firearm, aiming it at a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound along Jamaica Avenue.

Police said the suspect then discharged multiple rounds at the vehicle, but did not hit the car nor any individuals in the immediate vicinity.

Video footage obtained by police from the location shows the suspect chasing after a vehicle, which reversed at one point before pulling away from the location.

Following the shooting, cops said, the shooter fled the location on foot eastbound along Jamaica Avenue before turning northbound onto 107th Street.

The incident was reported to the 102nd Precinct. No injuries were reported.

Police said the gunman wore a light-colored jacket with a fur-lined hood, along with black pants and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.