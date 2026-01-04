Scooter rider clings to life in Queens after being struck by Honda driver

A female scooter rider is fighting for her life after being struck by a vehicle in Queens during the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to police sources, a 29-year-old man driving a 2009 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Crescent Street in Astoria when he made an eastbound turn on 30th Drive.

As he did so, cops reported, he collided with a 54-year-old woman riding an electric, stand-up scooter traveling northbound on Crescent Street. The woman was ejected from her scooter, suffering severe head trauma.

Officers from the 114th Precinct and paramedics responded to the scene. EMS rushed her to Elmhurst Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda remained at the site of the collision. No arrests have been filed against him, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.

The intersection of Crescent Street and 30th Avenue has seen five crashes in the last four years that saw two cyclists and one pedestrian injured, according to NYC Crash Mapper.