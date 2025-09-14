Senior murdered inside Queens home in domestic killing: cops

Queens detectives are questioning a suspect after a senior was found stabbed to death in his home Saturday night in what police are calling a domestic killing.

According to police sources, 76-year-old John Muraco was stabbed to death inside his home located on 159th Avenue and 102nd Street in Howard Beach at around 11:39 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Cops say that officers from the 106th Precinct found Muraco in the basement with multiple stab wounds to the chest. EMS pronounced him dead upon arrival at the home.

A knife was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

During the preliminary investigation, police took a 25-year-old man into custody for questioning. This individual is believed to be a relative, but an exact motive has yet to be established.

Charges against the individual are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.