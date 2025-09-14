Quantcast
Queens

Senior murdered inside Queens home in domestic killing: cops

By
Medical examiner loads body into van in Bronx
FILE – A medical examiner’s crew loads a body into a van.
File photo/Dean Moses

Queens detectives are questioning a suspect after a senior was found stabbed to death in his home Saturday night in what police are calling a domestic killing.

According to police sources, 76-year-old John Muraco was stabbed to death inside his home located on 159th Avenue and 102nd Street in Howard Beach at around 11:39 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Cops say that officers from the 106th Precinct found Muraco in the basement with multiple stab wounds to the chest. EMS pronounced him dead upon arrival at the home.

Authorities say they are questioning a suspect after a senior was found stabbed to death in his home Saturday night in what cops are calling a domestic killing.Google streetview

A knife was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

During the preliminary investigation, police took a 25-year-old man into custody for questioning. This individual is believed to be a relative, but an exact motive has yet to be established.

Charges against the individual are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Dean Moses

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

