Three-alarm Queens house fire leaves firefighter injured

A firefighter was hospitalized with injuries while helping to battle a three-alarm Queens house fire on Monday morning.

Fire Department officials said the blaze ignited at about 6:08 a.m. on May 30 inside a vacant, two-story dwelling at 138-34 78th Road in Kew Gardens Hills.

The first arriving FDNY units encountered heavy fire emanating from the basement, then quickly spreading throughout the structure.

More than 125 Fire Department members responded to the scene. The injured firefighter was taken to Queens Medical Center for treatment.

Four hose lines were used to knock the fire down and bring it under control at about 8:05 a.m. Fire marshals are now investigating the cause.