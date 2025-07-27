Violent Queens rapist attacks woman in her home, steals bedsheets after sexual assault: cops

Police are on the hunt for a violent rapist who barged into a Queens home over the weekend and sexually assaulted a woman.

According to police sources, the horrific incident unfolded at around 4:30 a.m. on July 26 near 148th Street and 94th Avenue in Jamaica.

Authorities said the 23-year-old victim heard a knock at her door and went to answer it. When she did so, the suspect forced his way inside her home.

Sources familiar with the case said the perpetrator grabbed the woman by the neck, then retrieved a knife from the kitchen and threatened the victim with it to stop screaming.

Moments later, police reported, the creep dragged the victim to the bedroom, where he raped her. Sources said he then stole the victim’s cellphone and the bedsheets upon which he performed the vile act, then fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 103rd Precinct. The victim was taken to Health + Hospitals/Queens in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.