Woman fatally shot in Queens in broad daylight: cops

A woman was shot and killed in Queens in broad daylight on Monday afternoon, and her killer is still on the run.

According to police sources, the shocking and brazen incident unfolded near 122-20 Merrick Blvd. in St. Albans at just after 2:36 p.m. on June 23.

Officers from the 113th Precinct rushed to the scene after a 911 call reporting that a woman had been shot.

Police discovered a 45-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The NYPD has withheld her identity at this time, pending family notification.

“I came out of the house wondering why there were so many officers outside,” one local said, stunned to see a massive crime scene in the neighborhood.

Several shell casings were seen strewn over the pavement. No arrests have been made and the motive for the slaying is not yet known.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.