'Time to go': Protesters in Midtown leave bodybags at Trump properties while demanding start of transition | amNewYork

BY GABRIELE HOLTERMANN

Two weeks after thousands of New Yorkers celebrated President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Trump in the streets of New York City, Refuse Fascism activists gathered on Nov. 21 in Columbus Circle to protest Trump’s refusal to concede the race, thus delaying a peaceful transition of power.

They delivered their message not just with signs and chants, but also makeshift body bags, to Trump Tower and International Hotel in Midtown — symbolizing the massive loss of American life during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sabel Boo of Refuse Fascism addressed the group of about 25 protestors before heading to Trump International.

“These [bodybags] represent the 250,000 people who have died from COVID and the thousands more that will because of Donald Trump blocking this transition to a Biden/Harris administration,” Boo said. “This will result in even more deaths.”

Referring to a recently published New York Times article that the President intends bombing Iran before leaving office, she said, “This will result in death of international dimensions.”

She also addressed the supporters of President Trump, who has been claiming election fraud and has filed numerous lawsuits challenging the election outcome.

“This delay in the transition of power, the peaceful transition, is fascist. And he [Trump] is whipping up his followers behind a lie of election fraud. This is dangerous,” Boo added. “We are out here to deliver a message to Donald Trump. This election is over. You lost! Stop this murderous COVID program, stop these dangerous war moves, and stop whipping up MAGA-fascist mobs in the street. You lost, time to go.”

Artist and activist Jamal Mims fired up the small crowd with some strong choice words, “Trump pack your s–t, you are illegitimate! It is so important that we are here together to say no to all of this s–t; to do what is necessary to drive Trump out of the White House.”

The group, led by Sabel Boo’s young son, then marched over to Trump International, where they placed the body bags on the sidewalk outside the property under the watchful eye of NYPD officers and onlookers, who, at times, cheered them on. There, speakers called on the protesters to pledge that they would refuse to give up the country to a fascist regime, nonviolently, but defiantly.

Saturday’s protest in New York City was part of a nationwide call to action. Similar protests were scheduled in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, and Philadelphia.