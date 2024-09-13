Rep. Meng propels clean energy with $3.8 million for offshore wind jobs

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng announced Monday that a Queens-based labor organization received $3.8 million from the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to invest in clean energy workforce development.

The Education and Cultural Trust Fund of the Electrical Industry, which invests in electricians’ education, will use the funding to support the construction of an offshore wind training facility and renovate its onshore training site in Flushing.

They anticipate the multi-million grant, to be matched with $957,000 in local funds, will create 490 local jobs and retain 2,870 more while generating $429 million in private investments.

“Creating good-paying jobs and supporting sustainable infrastructure is a critical part of a stronger economy and a healthier community in Queens,” said U.S. Rep. Meng. “This federal funding invests in our community by building a workforce that can help address the growing impacts of climate change right at home.

She also thanked Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and the Biden-Harris administration for addressing climate-related challenges, such as more extreme weather patterns already affecting Queens residents.

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda is about providing all communities with the opportunities and resources they need to thrive in today’s economy,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This EDA investment will support the creation of high quality, good paying jobs while promoting sustainable clean energy development.”

Meng celebrated the grant announcement alongside local energy leaders on the roof of the Local Union No. 3, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers center on Jewel Avenue, also known as Harry Van Arsdale Jr., after the late labor organizer.

Union leaders representing the region’s electrical workers remarked that the grant will positively impact the environment and the growing number of green energy workers. They are looking forward to offering safety training for their members working in the wind industry to achieve climate goals set by the state and federal government.

“In conjunction with the Joint Industry Board’s Educational and Cultural Trust Fund and our signatory contractors in NECA New York, we will be able to construct a world-class facility in line with Local 3’s values of education, safety and training,” said Christopher Erikson, Business Manager of Local 3 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

The broader New York Electrical Contractors Association also expressed gratitude to Rep. Meng for championing the local organizations and securing additional funding to keep the green energy work going.

Peter Rescigno, Executive Secretary of the New York Electrical Contractors Association, called the initiative a “significant step forward” in propelling offshore wind training to ensure a well-trained and qualified workforce that prioritizes safety.

“While the grant itself is a significant achievement for our industry, its broader implications for the workforce and our local communities are equally profound,” Rescigno added. “It represents a forward-looking investment in people, skills and sustainable growth, positioning New York State as a leader in both clean energy and workforce development.”

Officials added that the project was made possible by the Hudson Valley Regional Council (HRVC), which brings together private and public sectors to strengthen the regional economy through investments and job creation.

The Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which Rep. Meng helped pass in the House in 2023, also funds the project. This act provided the Economic Development Administration (EDA) with $483 million for disaster relief and recovery in areas that experienced significant hurricanes, wildfires and flooding in recent years.

“Thank you, Congresswoman Meng, the Biden-Harris administration, and all of our supportive friends in federal, state and local government for helping this grant become a reality for Local 3’s members, who are eager to do their part in building offshore wind projects up and down our coastlines,” Erikson added.