Schneps Media newspapers earns 18 awards at Better Newspaper Contest

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Schneps Media — the parent company of more than 70 publications across New York City, Long Island, Westchester County and Philadelphia — is proud to announce that the hard work of its editors and reporters received great recognition in the 2019 New York Press Association (NYPA) Better Newspaper Contest.

The awards are usually presented at NYPA’s Spring Conference every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NYPA to cancel this year’s gathering. The awards were presented virtually in videos released on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 20-21.

In the 2019 competition, Schneps Media publications earned 18 awards — including four first-place prizes — in various categories recognizing outstanding editorial, graphic and photographic content.

Of note, Gay City News earned Honorable Mention honors for the Past Presidents’ Award for General Excellence, and Long Island Press also earned an Honorable Mention for the Thomas G. Butson Award for In-Depth Reporting. These are two of the most prestigious awards in the NYPA Better Newspaper Contest, recognizing the overall quality of publications.

The full list of Schneps Media winners — including the judges’ remarks for each — are as follows:

First place

Paul Schindler of Gay City News for Editorials, Division 3

Bob Krasner of The Villager for Best Art Photo, Division 2

Arthur Arutyunov of Bay News/Brooklyn Graphic for Best Large Space Ad, Division 3

Claude Solnik of Long Island Press for News Story, Division 5

Second place

Mark Hallum of Bayside Times for Spot News Coverage, Division 3

Duncan Osborne, Andy Humm and Matt Tracy of Gay City News for Coverage of Crime, Division 2

Third place

Mark Ramos and Robert Pozarycki of Chelsea Now, Manhattan, for Best Front Page, Division 3.

Timothy Bolger of Long Island Press for Coverage of Local Government, Division 2

Bob Krasner of The Villager for Coverage of the Arts, Division 2

Matt Tracy and Paul Schindler of Gay City News for Coverage of Elections/Politics, Division 2

Matt Tracy, Arthur S. Leonard and Paul Schindler of Gay City News for Coverage of Religion, Division 2

Honorable mentions

Mark Ramos and Robert Pozarycki of The Villager, Manhattan, for Best Front Page, Division 3.

Times Newsweekly for Best Picture Story, Division 3

Gay City News for Special Section/Niche Publications Newsprint, Division 3

Cate Corcoran of Queens Courier for Magazine, Division 2

Mark Hallum and Carlotta Mohamed of Queens Courier for News Story, Division 5

Schneps Media is the parent company of amNewYork Metro.