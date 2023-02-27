New York City’s snow drought could finally end with storm due to arrive tonight

It could finally be the end of New York City’s relatively snow-less winter as the five boroughs brace for 3-5 inches of snowfall Monday night into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Feb. 27, through 1 p.m. Feb. 28. Residents of the Big Apple can expect wind gusts of up to 35 mph, snow, sleet and rain beginning between the evening commute and midnight on Monday, according to the weather service.

However, the streets won’t be white for too long, according to experts.

The snow is projected to turn into rain and sleet during Tuesday’s morning commute causing slippery road conditions. The NYC Department of Emergency Management urges residents to use caution when traveling, use mass transit if possible and look out for pedestrians. Check the NYC Department of Transportation for the latest updates on road conditions.

3-5 inches of wet snow ❄️ expected tonight (2/27). The snow will turn to rain/sleet 🌧️ before the morning commute tomorrow, 2/28. Use caution while traveling ⚠️ and use mass transit if possible 🚃🚌 If you have to drive 🚗, leave extra time ⏲️ and be careful of pedestrians 🚶‍♀️👀 pic.twitter.com/tmRtbUSDZj — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) February 27, 2023

The advisory comes with only a few weeks left of a winter where snow has been a rare sight. Just a few weeks ago, NYC broke a 50-year record for the latest first snow of the season, recording half an inch earlier this month.

Whether New Yorkers are enjoying the moderate winter or missing the snow, with temperatures on Monday night forecasted to be in the mid-30s, the snow this storm brings will likely not be around for long as the flurries are anticipated to melt quickly.

The storm is expected to affect most of the Northeast, bringing heavier snowfall in the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey.

New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for Notify NYC or follow @NotifyNYC on Twitter to keep up with the latest advisories.

For more information about winter weather and the city’s response, visit NYC’s Department of Emergency Management website at nyc.gov/severeweather or call 311.